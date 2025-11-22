Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
International Personal Finance Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 203.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.69. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 119.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 220. The firm has a market capitalization of £445.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.
About International Personal Finance
