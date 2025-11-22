Head to Head Review: Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) & Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) and Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Barratt Redrow shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspen Aerogels and Barratt Redrow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Aerogels 3 2 4 1 2.30 Barratt Redrow 1 0 2 2 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 305.98%. Given Aspen Aerogels’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aspen Aerogels is more favorable than Barratt Redrow.

Aspen Aerogels has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Redrow has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and Barratt Redrow”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels $352.85 million 0.73 $13.38 million ($3.72) -0.84 Barratt Redrow $7.22 billion 0.99 $241.22 million N/A N/A

Barratt Redrow has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Aerogels.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and Barratt Redrow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels -78.53% 2.92% 1.85% Barratt Redrow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aspen Aerogels beats Barratt Redrow on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; and Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market. It also offers Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was formerly known as Barratt Developments plc and changed its name Barratt Redrow plc in October 2024. Barratt Redrow plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

