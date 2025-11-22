Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 31st

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NYSE:MTH opened at $70.39 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

