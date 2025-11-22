Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 31st

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.
Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Meritage Homes Trading Up 7.2%
NYSE:MTH opened at $70.39 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.35.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
