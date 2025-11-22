Panmure Gordon Has Lowered Expectations for Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Stock Price

Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 95 to GBX 75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s previous close.

Artisanal Spirits Price Performance

Shares of LON:ART opened at GBX 34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.20. Artisanal Spirits has a 52 week low of GBX 30 and a 52 week high of GBX 57. The stock has a market cap of £24.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (5.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Artisanal Spirits had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Artisanal Spirits will post 0.998964 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

About The Artisanal Spirits Company (ASC)

ASC’s purpose is to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers, creating and selling outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences around the world with an ambition to create a high quality, highly profitable and cash generative, premium global business.

Based in Edinburgh, ASC owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Single Cask Nation (SCN) and J.G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.