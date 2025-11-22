TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

GDS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $46.70 price objective on GDS in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.37. GDS has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $405.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.81 million. GDS had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 40.83%.GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. GDS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of GDS by 2,390.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 83,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

