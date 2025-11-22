Insider Buying: Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) CEO Acquires $118,030.00 in Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) CEO Walden Rhines bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,769.26. The trade was a 45.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.18. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 million. Silvaco Group had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Silvaco Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silvaco Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVCO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 774,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the first quarter worth about $461,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SVCO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Silvaco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silvaco Group

About Silvaco Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.