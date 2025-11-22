Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 29,401 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 974,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $577,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 870.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $472.50 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,018.95. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,328. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

