Cigna Group $CI Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,652,190 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $424,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.05.

Cigna Group Trading Up 3.2%

Cigna Group stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.18.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

