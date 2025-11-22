Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,641,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $455,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

FISV stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

