Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,891 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,345,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,018,000 after purchasing an additional 97,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,471,000 after buying an additional 1,393,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,917,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,080,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 993,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 100,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $90.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

