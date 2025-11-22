Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 450,362 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $412,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4,630.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

