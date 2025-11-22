Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,929,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132,081 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $388,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ball by 145.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 72.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

