Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 2,210 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,458,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 88.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,668,000 after purchasing an additional 487,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $232.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

