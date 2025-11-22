Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.5% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 28,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 590,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,264 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cfra Research raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $83.14 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

