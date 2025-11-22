The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Progressive by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $226.99 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.90 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,987 shares of company stock worth $10,257,508. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.52.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

