Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Buys 1,897 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1,036.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Stifel Financial by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $9,594,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

