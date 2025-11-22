Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Position Lessened by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560,797 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,170,000 after buying an additional 1,270,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 558,287 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Northern Trust by 154.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 805,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 488,690 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,905,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,834,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. This represents a 36.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 3,891 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NTRS opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.16. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

