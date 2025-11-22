Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Purchases 8,899 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 261.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,666,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 108,758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,359,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,685,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,864,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jackson Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after buying an additional 184,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 143,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Zacks Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

