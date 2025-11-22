Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Purchases 25,575 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 974.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,199 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $324.19 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.58 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.96.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

