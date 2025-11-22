Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $73,020,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,345,000 after buying an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $604.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $690.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

