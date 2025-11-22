Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys 6,961 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $240,611.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,276.60. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total transaction of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $523,940.67. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE FERG opened at $236.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.81. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $256.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.