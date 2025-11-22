Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Acquires 59,941 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3,563.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.