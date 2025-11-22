Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

