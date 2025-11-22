Putnam Mast Int (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Putnam Mast Int Stock Up 0.6%

Putnam Mast Int stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Putnam Mast Int has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Mast Int

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 23,075,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,977 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Putnam Mast Int in the third quarter valued at $3,792,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Putnam Mast Int by 1.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 367,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the third quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Mast Int Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

