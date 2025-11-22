Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 285,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,769,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 23.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Telligent Fund LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telligent Fund LP now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $388.85 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $372.31 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $529.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.