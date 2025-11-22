Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $3.17 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.32.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $550.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

