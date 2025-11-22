Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.