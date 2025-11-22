Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $364,000 in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 2.2% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Wall Street Zen cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.96.

Wingstop Trading Up 7.7%

NASDAQ WING opened at $246.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.27. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.00 and a twelve month high of $388.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

