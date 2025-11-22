Prudential PLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Prudential PLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 255.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.8%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.03. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

