Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 173,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.1%

CMG stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

