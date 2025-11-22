Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,977 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

