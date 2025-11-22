Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Aon plc $AON

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.61% of AON worth $466,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AON by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of AON by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 125,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in AON by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.56.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $346.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

