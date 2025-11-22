Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $86.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.71 million.

Cool Price Performance

NYSE:CLCO opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Cool has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cool has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Further Reading

