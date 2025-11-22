Sfmg LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 622,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 105,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.26%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

