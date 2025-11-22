Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after purchasing an additional 900,461 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 548.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 537,356 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE:DAR opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

