Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. $GRNT Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 49.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 110,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.38%.The business had revenue of $150.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Insider Activity

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Kirk Lazarine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,051,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,425.09. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $115,350. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.