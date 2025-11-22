Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,659 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,681,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,208,000 after buying an additional 166,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,631 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,537,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,518,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,211,000 after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,062 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $135.00 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $131.11 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

