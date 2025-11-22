Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF $EEMS

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 336,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 189,298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEMS opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $393.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

