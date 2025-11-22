Sfmg LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,247,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,079,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for 8.6% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.