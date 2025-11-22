Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $590.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $607.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.52. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

