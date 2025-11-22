Sfmg LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 260.73, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. President Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.31.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

