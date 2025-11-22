Sfmg LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

