Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $17.21 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,875,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,317,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.