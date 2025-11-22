Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,870,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,588,000 after acquiring an additional 298,947 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 297,733 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 118,338 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 266,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 101,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,987 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.99 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

