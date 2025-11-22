Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $31.37 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

