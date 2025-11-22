iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $93.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.49.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.