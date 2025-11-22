Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFC Planning Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fidato Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 106,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $282.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

