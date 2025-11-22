Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,061 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 17.1% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $43,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

