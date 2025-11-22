Reliant Wealth Planning Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP

Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0492 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

