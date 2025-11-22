Staika (STIK) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

Staika (STIK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Staika token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Staika has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Staika has a total market cap of $32.03 million and approximately $132.16 thousand worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Staika Token Profile

Staika’s launch date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. The official website for Staika is staika.io. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official.

Staika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,873.25437939 with 131,140,273.25437939 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.83594105 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $178,941.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staika should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

